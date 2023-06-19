Over 2,200 lost mobile phones traced in Telangana in two months

Hyderabad, June 19 Telangana Police have recovered more than 2,200 missing mobile phones in less than two months using the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) in association with the Department of Telecommunication (DoT).

The CEIR Portal which is aimed to curb mobile theft and counterfeit mobiles started functioning in Telangana from April 19.

It was developed by the DoT and the state of Telangana was selected for the pilot project of the portal.

Mahesh M. Bhagwat, Additional Director General of Police, CID, who is designated as Nodal Officer for CEIR portal in Telangana as many as 2,219 lost/missing mobile devices were traced/ recovered in a short span of less than 2 months and handed over to rightful owners.

On April 13, DGP Anjani Kumar inaugurated the one-day hands-on-training session for the 60 master trainers. He distributed the CEIR user IDs to all the 780 police stations under 31 police units Police Units on April 18.

The nationwide CEIR portal was officially launched on May 17. The concept of this portal was initially guided by S.M. Vijay Kumar, Intelligence Department, Telangana and subsequently the CEIR portal was designed and developed by DOT.

ADGP, CID as aSuper User' effectively monitoring the day to day progress of the CEIR resulting in tracing and handing over ofA more than 1,000lost/missing mobiles to their rightful owners in the first month of its launch and another 1,160 mobiles were recovered in 25 days i.e., from May 23 to June 18.

The official said a total of 34,200 mobile devices were blocked during the period, acting on the complaints received from citizens. Traceability reports received for 5,970 devices while 2,219 devices were unblocked and handed over to rightful owners.

All the police units have contributed in tracing lost/stolen mobile phones. However, considerable contributions have come from Cyberabad Commissionerate with 300 mobile devices, Warangal Commissionerate with 175 mobile devices, Rachakonda with 148 and Kamareddy district with 131 mobile devices.

Mahesh Bhagwath said to serve the citizens of Telangana in a more user friendly manner, an integration of CEIR application with CCTNS citizen Portal has been completed. He appealed to the citizens of Telangana to utilise this service by visiting concerned police stations for uploading information on CEIR portal in order to get back their lost/missing mobile devices.



