Over 3,000 trees to be removed for Delhi Metro's Phase 4

New Delhi, April 8 More than 3,000 trees will be transplanted or felled for the Delhi Metro's Phase 4 line from Janakpuri West to R.K. Ashram, which will cover a distance of 29.26 km and have 22 stations.

The Forest Department has granted permission to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to fell or transplant 2,940 trees in the North Forest Division, and 450 trees in the South Forest Division.

The permission has been issued by the Deputy Conservator of Forest (North) under the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act, 1994.

Of the total 2,940 trees in the North division, 1,963 will be transplanted, while 977 will be felled.

The trees will give way for the metro line between Janakpuri West and Mukarba Chowk, and Mukarba Chowk to Derawal Nagar.

As per the Forest Department order, the trees will be transplanted to a park at Haiderpur and to the portion near the Outer Ring Road.

The Deputy Conservator of Forest (South) has also granted permission for the removal of 450 trees for the Khanpur to Sangam Vihar section of the proposed 23.6-km long metro line between Aerocity and Tughlakabad.

However, 30,000 saplings will also be planted as compensatory plantation on the Yamuna floodplains.

A total 20,000 saplings will be planted between the ITO bridge and NH-24, and another 10,000 saplings between Geeta Colony Bridge and Shantivan Drain.

