Pahalgam bus accident: Amit Shah meets injured ITBP personnel in AIIMS Trauma Centre

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited AIIMS Trauma Center here on Saturday and enquired about the health condition of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel injured in the tragic road accident that occurred in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on August 16.

Shah reached the hospital around 1 pm and personally checked about health conditions of three critically injured ITBP personnel who were on Friday admitted to the Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre, AIIMS, New Delhi after being shifted from Srinagar through special Air Ambulances.

The three ITBP personnel, being treated at AIIMS Trauma Centre, are identified as Constables Balwant Singh, Tsewang Dorje, and Bablu Kumar.

The health condition of Balwant is reportedly critical and he is still under observation in the ICU, while the other two personnel are being recovered.

The Home Minister was briefed by the doctors about the health condition of the jawans and medical procedures to be followed.

The senior officials of the ITBP also briefed the Home Minister about the health condition of the injured and he wished a speedy recovery of the injured personnel.

The tragic bus accident happened near Pahalgam on August 16 when the ITBP personnel were returning from Chandanwari after successfully performing the security duties in Amarnath Yatra- 2022. The ITBP personnel were travelling in a police bus which met with the accident near Chandanwari in Pahalgam area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Seven ITBP personnel were killed and 32 others injured after the incident. The injured personnel were evacuated to Srinagar on the same day for treatment.

Remaining 29 injured are still being treated at 92 Base Hospital in Srinagar.

( With inputs from ANI )

