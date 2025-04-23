Pahalgam Terror Attack: Security Agencies Release Sketches Of Terrorists

The security agencies have released sketches of three terrorists who were involved in the Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22. In this horrifying attack, 28 people were killed, and many were left injured. India is struggling to cope with this tragedy. Security agencies are working hard to track down the terrorists and uncover their plan behind this spine-tingling attack. The responsibility of this attack is being taken by The Resistance Front, a proxy of the banned Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Home Minister Amit Shah rushed to Kashmir after this attack to review the situation with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on a trip to Saudi Arabia. He cut short his trip and rushed back. Condemning the terror attack, PM Modi said, "Those behind this heinous act will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will get even stronger.” He also assured that assistance is being provided to all.

Also Read: Pahalgam Terror Attack Aftermath: Special Flights Deployed as Tourists Rush to Exit Kashmir

Coffins carrying the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack have been brought to Srinagar airport as the country grieves the untimely deaths of innocent visitors. To help casualties and visitors return to their home states, a number of state government representatives have travelled to Srinagar. Since Article 370 was repealed in 2019, this attack is thought to be among the deadliest. The number of casualties has not yet been formally confirmed by the government, though. On behalf of the Siddaramaiah government, Karnataka Minister Santosh Lad has travelled to Srinagar to coordinate efforts. To help their respective state populations, ministers and officials from other states are also on the ground.

With the movement of tourists increasing outside Srinagar airport, Air India has added two additional flights to Delhi and Mumbai, scheduled to operate today, to ensure the safe return of tourists from the valley.