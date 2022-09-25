Pak drone airdrops 4 heroin packets in Punjab

Amritsar, Sep 25 A Pakistani drone has dropped four packets of heroin weighing around 3.29 kg in the border village of Dhanoe Khurd in Punjab's Amritsar district, officials said.

According to Border Security Force (BSF) officials, a BSF's patrolling party heard buzzing sound of a drone on the intervening night of September 24 and 25 following which the troopers fired in the direction of that drone that eventually flew back towards Pakistan.

The BSF carried out a search operation in the fields of Dhanoe Khurd village in the morning and found four packets containing narcotics.

No arrest, however, has been made yet in connection with the incident.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor