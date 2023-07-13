Pakistani national Seema Haider: Unidentified person threaten Mumbai police of '26/11-like attack'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 : An unidentified person called Mumbai Traffic Police Control Room on Thursday and threatened to conduct an attack similar to the 26/11 attack, police said.

According to Mumbai Police, "Mumbai police control room received a threat call yesterday in which the caller threatened the police to prepare for a 26/11 terrorist attack if Pakistani national Seema Haider does not return to Pakistan."

Mumbai police and crime branch are probing the matter, they added.

More details are awaited.

Further investigation is underway.

Earlier this month the Noida police arrested Seema for entering India illegally and staying here in Greater Noida. Later she was granted bail by the Court after which she converted to Hinduism and dropped her surname.

Seema Haider is a Pakistani national who entered India illegally with her four children to be with her partner, whom she met through the game.

