Pappu Yadav’s men behind threatening calls: Bihar Police

Patna, Dec 3 Purnea MP Pappu Yadav found himself embroiled in controversy on Tuesday after the police investigation into threats allegedly made against him took an unexpected turn.

According to Purnea SP Kartikeya Sharma, the arrested individual, Rambabu Yadav, admitted that the threats were fabricated as part of a ploy to pressure the government into providing enhanced security to Pappu Yadav.

Rambabu, who was apprehended in Bhojpur, disclosed that close associates of Pappu Yadav orchestrated the threats. He alleged that they paid him to pose as a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and make threatening calls.

Additionally, he claimed he was promised a position in the Jan Adhikar Party (JAP), led by Pappu Yadav, as part of the arrangement.

“There is no evidence linking Rambabu or the alleged threats to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang,” Sharma said.

Based on Rambabu's confession, Sharma further said that the entire episode appears to have been staged to justify heightened security measures for the MP.

“Rambabu was lured into the plot with promises of being made a leader of Pappu Yadav’s Jan Adhikar Party in Bhojpur and an initial payment of ₹2,000. The total deal was reportedly worth ₹2 lakh,” Sharma said.

“Rambabu had recorded two videos to threaten Yadav. While one video was sent, the other was intercepted before it could be circulated,” Sharma said.

Rambabu Yadav, a resident of Shahpur block in Bhojpur district, was revealed to be the person behind the threatening calls and videos, which were claimed to be from Pakistan.

In another case, the individual arrested by Purnea police for allegedly making threatening calls from Dubai turned out to be a canteen worker residing in Delhi.

