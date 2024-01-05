Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: Record One Crore Registrations for 7th Edition of PPC on MyGov Portal

New Delhi, January 5: Over a crore students, parents and teachers have so far registered for the 7th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2024, on the MyGov portal. The registration process began on December 11, 2023, and the last date to apply for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 is January 12, 2024.

"This shows the extensive enthusiasm among students nationwide, eager to participate in this distinctive event and interact with the Prime Minister," an official release from the Ministry of Education said. PM Modi conceptualized this interactive program - Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) - wherein students, parents, and teachers from across the nation and also from overseas interact with him to discuss anxieties related to examinations and life after school.

This event was organized successfully for the last six years by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education.

This year, the programme will be held on January 29, 2024, from 11 am onwards in a town-hall format at Bharat Mandapam, ITPO, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Nearly 4,000 participants will be interacting with the Prime Minister in the programme.

Two students and a teacher from each of the States and UTs and winners of the Kala Utsav and the Veer Gatha competition may be invited as special guests for the main event.

The online MCQ competition is live on the MyGov portal between December 11 2023 to January 12, 2024, for students of classes 6th to 12th, teachers, and parents to participate in the contest. Pariksha Pe Charcha is part of the larger movement - 'Exam Warriors' - led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to create a stress-free atmosphere for youngsters.

As a precursor to the main event, starting from January 12, 2024, -- Youth Day, till January 23, 2024, a bouquet of activities shall be organized at school level which will include joyful learning activities like marathon run, music competition, meme competition, nukkad natak, student-anchor-Student-guest discussions, etc.

On the last day, January 23, 2024 - birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti, a Painting Competition shall be organized in 500 districts across the country. The topics shall include Chandrayan, the sporting success of India, etc. - which show-case how examinations can be an Utsav of Life. About 2050 participants shall be selected on the basis of their Questions on the MyGov portal and will be presented with a special Pariksha Pe Charcha kit comprising of Exam Warriors book in Hindi and English, written by the Prime Minister, and a certificate.