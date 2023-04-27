Parkash Singh Badal was not a politician but a statesman: Nadda

Lambi (Punjab) [India], April 27 : Soon after paying last respects to Shirom Akali Dal patron who passed away recently, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) state president JP Nadda on Thursday described Parkash Singh Badal as a "statesman".

Nadda arrived at Lambi village in Punjab today to pay his last respects to Shirom Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal.

"It is very saddening that Parkash Singh Badal is not among us anymore. He was not a politician, he was a statesman. He contributed his life towards establishing peace and brotherhood in the society. We learned a lot from him...," said JP Nadda at Lambi.

The senior Punjab politician passed away at the age of 95 on Tuesday. He breathed his last at Fortis Hospital in Mohali.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Punjab government announced a one-day holiday for all the state government offices in honour of the former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal.

"All government offices, departments, boards, corporations and educational institutions in Punjab will remain shut on Thursday (April 27)," the official order said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday arrived in Chandigarh and went to the Shirom Akali Dal (SAD)'s office to pay his last respects.

In its official media bulletin, the Fortis Hospital stated, "S Parkash Singh Badal, Former Chief Minister of Punjab, was admitted at Fortis Hospital Mohali on April 16, 2023, with acute exacerbation of bronchial asthma. He was shifted to the medical ICU on 18th April as his respiratory condition worsened. He had been on NIV and HFNC support along with medical management".

"He was being managed under Prof (Dr) Digambar Behera along with the Pulmonology and critical care team supported by Cardiology. Despite appropriate medical management S Parkash Singh Badal succumbed to his illness. Fortis Hospital Mohali deeply condoles the death of S Parkash Singh Badal," the statement added.

According to the party, Badal was admitted to ICU on April 21, following complaints of breathing difficulties.

Parkash Singh Badal served as the Chief Minister of Punjab multiple times. He was the CM from 1970-1971, from 1977-1980, from 1997-2002, and from 2007-2017.

He was also the youngest CM to have ever held office in the state of Punjab.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor