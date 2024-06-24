Parliament Session 2024: Pro-Tem Speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab Takes Oath at Rashtrapati Bhavan (Watch Video)

The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha commenced today with a scheduled eight sittings until July 3. Bhartruhari Mahtab, a seven-term MP, has been appointed as the pro-tem Speaker and was sworn in by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Subsequently, he will administer the oath of office to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Council of Ministers as they take their seats in the House.

Anticipated as contentious, this session is expected to see the opposition mounting challenges against the BJP-led NDA government on various fronts. These include the election of the Speaker scheduled for June 26, allegations of paper leaks in NEET-UG and UGC-NET exams, and controversies surrounding the appointment of the pro-tem Speaker.

President Murmu has also appointed Suresh Kodikunnil, Thalikkottai Rajuthevar Baalu, Radha Mohan Singh, Faggan Singh Kulaste, and Sudip Bandyopadhyay to assist the pro-tem Speaker with the oath-taking of newly elected members. The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha will run from June 24 to July 3 for the oath and affirmation of newly elected Members. Additionally, the 264th session of the Rajya Sabha will begin on June 27 and conclude on July 3.

