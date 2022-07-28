Partha Chatterjee likely to expellee from party amid ED raid

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Partha Chatterjee, who has been summoned by ED in connection with a teacher recruitment scam in West Bengal, may be expelled by the party. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called the cabinet meeting in the evening to remove Chatterjee from all posts in the party.



ED on Wednesday seized around ₹28 crores, over five kilos of gold, and property deeds from the flat of Arpita Mukherjee, a close aide of West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee. The ED has also arrested both the minister and his aide in connection with a multi-crore recruitment scam in government schools in the state.

According to the reports, the ED conducted raids at five places on Wednesday, which also includes two flats owned by Mukherjee in Belgharia. “ ₹27.9 crore cash, around five kilos of gold, silver coins, property deeds, and other documents were seized,” said a senior official.

Also, Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi on Thursday said that West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee owns a luxury flat in Kolkata just to keep his dogs. 'Those who spoke of Maa, Maati, Manush only care about money, money, money… Piles of cash were recovered but chief minister Mamata Banerjee is silent," Lekhi said.