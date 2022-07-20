Partly cloudy sky, thundershowers likely in J&K

Srinagar, July 20 The Meteorological department (MeT) on Wednesday forecast partly cloudy sky with light rain and thundershowers during the next 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Partly cloudy weather with light rain/thundershowers is likely in J&K during the next 24 hours.

"Light rain is likely to occur along both the Baltal-Cave shrine and Pahalgam-Cave shrine axes today", an official of the MeT department said.

Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded 21.5, Pahalgam 17.6 and Gulmarg 13.2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature this morning.

Drass in Ladakh region had 11, Leh 13.6 and Kargil 16.2 degrees as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 24.7, Katra 22.4, Batote 18, Banihal 19 and Bhaderwah 17.5 degrees as the minimum temperature.

