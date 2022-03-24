Partly to generally cloudy weather in J&K, Ladakh during next 24 hours

Srinagar, March 24 Weather remained cloudy with light rain in J&K and Ladakh on Thursday as the Meteorological (MeT) department forecast partly to generally cloudy weather during the next 24 hours.

"Today, a brief spell of light Rain/snow(over higher reaches) is likely at scattered places of Kashmir whereas weather will be partly to generally cloudy in both Jammu and the Valley.

"From tomorrow, the weather is most likely to remain mainly dry till March 30th. No forecast of any major Rain/snow", said the MeT department statement.

Srinagar had 8.6, Pahalgam 3.3 and Gulmarg minus 1.0 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In the Ladakh region, Drass town had minus 0.4, Leh 2.0 and Kargil 0.8 as the night's lowest temperature.

Jammu city had 18.6, Katra 18.2, Batote 9.3, Banihal 10.0 and Bhaderwah 9.7 as the minimum temperature.

