Parvesh Verma takes swipe at Kejriwal's 'newfound love' for Jats

New Delhi, Jan 9 Delhi BJP candidate from New Delhi Assembly constituency and prominent Jat leader Parvesh Verma on Thursday hit out at Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP government for "failing" to carry out any development in rural areas and preventing city farmers from getting Rs 18,000 per annum PM Kisan Samman Nidhi given by the Centre.

Addressing a press conference, Verma said "Today, when Kejriwal's AAP is fearing a major loss in all 28 Assembly constituencies in rural areas, he has started talking about Jat quota and developed sympathy for the community."

Verma said it was the BJP which has respected Jats in Delhi by giving the city its first Jat Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma.

He said that the BJP has given quota to Jats at the national level and states like Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand and constitutional status to the OBC Commission.

"Rajasthan's jats were included in the Central OBC list by PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on the request of the then Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot," said Verma.

He hit out at Kejriwal's failure to get a resolution passed in Delhi Assembly, in the past 10 years, to give quota to city Jats at the national level.

"This point was raised by former AAP minister and now BJP leader Kailash Gahlot but Kejriwal ignored his recommendation to pass a resolution in the Assembly," Verma said.

Slamming Kejriwal's Jat politics, he said, "This is the same Kejriwal, who has never visited rural areas and who does not allow Jats to enter his home; who has never agreed to build a memorial for my father and Jat leader Sahib Singh Verma; who has never reduced inflated power bills of jat farmers and who has failed to raise the compensation for land acquisition."

Slamming Kejriwal for ignoring rural areas in Delhi, Verma credited the Modi government for undertaking large development works in rural areas.

"The Rs 26,000 crore Yashoboomi convention centre has been built on the land of Pochanpur and Bamnoli villages. The Urban Extension Road-II has also improved rural connectivity along with a new Najafgarh Hospital built with Rs 100 crore," he said.

"Rs 960 crore development works have been done through LG V.K. Saxena in rural Delhi. The extension of Metro to Narela, Najafgarh and Mundka has also been a gift of the Modi government," he said.

Verma said Kejriwal has not built any road, flyover or hospital in rural areas, where 36 communities of Delhi Dehat have decided not to give a single vote to the AAP and stop him from entering rural areas.

The BJP leader also slammed Kejriwal for questioning the patriotism of Jats who are serving in the military and fighting against Pakistan.

Verma also questioned Kejriwal's objection to a job fair held by the former in the New Delhi constituency, from where about 5,200 voters have given applications for jobs.

"In my capacity, I am trying to link these 5,200 jobless youths with 50 companies for employment but Kejriwal is stopping me from working them. He did not give jobs to anyone and is now stopping me from doing so," he said.

