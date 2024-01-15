Passenger assaults pilot at Delhi Airport over flight delay

New Delhi, Jan 15 A passenger onboard an IndiGo flight physically assaulted the pilot who was making an announcement of delay at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport.

The incident took place on Sunday.

A video of the altercation went gone viral on social media platforms, sparking outrage and condemnation from users.

The viral footage shows a passenger, identified as Sahil Kataraia, wearing a yellow hoodie, running up to the aircraft's pilot and physically assaulting him in a fit of anger.

The incident occurred while the pilot was addressing passengers about the delay, attributed to Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms, leading to a crew change after prolonged delays.

The delay in the IndiGo flight (6E-2175) destined for Goa was reportedly due to heavy fog and traffic congestion at the airport.

As per sources, the assault took place around 7 p.m. when tensions were running high among the passengers due to the extended wait.

"We received a complaint and are taking appropriate legal action,” said a senior police official.

More details are awaited.

