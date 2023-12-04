Passenger injured after TTE allegedly threw him of moving train in Bihar

Patna, Dec 4 A passenger sustained serious injuries after a Train Ticket Examiner (TTE) allegedly threw him from moving Raxaul-Howrah Mithila Express on Sunday.

The victim, Nawal Prasad, a native of Bhathar Tikulia Panchayat in Bihar’s Samastipur district was on way to Howrah (Kolkata). He had the general ticket but boarded the sleeper coach.

During ticket checking, the passenger showed the general ticket however the TTE asked him either to de-board from the sleeper-coach or pay the fine. This led to verbal duel between them.

The passenger claimed that the TTE threw him from moving train at Ujiarpur railway station in Samastipur district.

He said that he was rescued by the fellow passengers and his friends and taken to Primary health center in Ujiarpur where from her was referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) for better treatment.

The SHO of Ujiarpur railway police station said that a passenger sustained injuries after he fell from moving train.

“It appeared that he was not carrying a valid ticket and was asked to de-board. While was de-boarding, he fell down from the train. He has sustained serious injuries. We are investigating the incident,” the SHO said.

