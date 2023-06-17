Passing out parade for first batch of Agniveers held at AOC Centre Secunderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 17 : The Passing Out Parade of the first batch of Agniveers was held at AOC Centre, Secunderabad on Saturday.

The ceremony was being conducted on completion of 24-week training regarding the first batch of Agniveers of AOC Centre at 2 Training Battalion Parade ground, AOC Centre, Secunderabad.

In this regard, while speaking to ANI, Brigadier Ajeet Deshpande said, "Today we stand here after training our Agniveers for almost 24 weeks. It was a mission by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi who envisaged and thought that Agniveers were different and they could do something different."

"He entrusted this task to us, all the regimental centers. Today we take pride at the Army Ordnance Corps Center in saying that over the past 24 weeks, we have trained grilled and nurtured the best into the finest," he added.

He further mentioned that this batch of Agniveers will do wonders and bring name, glory and fame to the country.

"Today, as the first batch of Agniveers pass out from the Army Ordnance Corps Center, we are confident and we are assured that wherever they go, at the glacier or at the China border or at the sand dunes of Rajasthan, they will do wonders and bring name, glory and fame not only to the families and the country, but to the whole Indian Army and the vision which was thought by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

