Patel Nagar murder: 3 juveniles, one more held

New Delhi, Jan 15 Four persons, including three juveniles, have been apprehended in connection with the murder of a 32-year-old man in Patel Nagar area of central Delhi, police said on Sunday.

A senior police official said that they got a PCR call on January 13 that a person is lying in a pool of blood in Prem Nagar area and a team was sent to the spot.

Soon after the incident, police learnt that the injured went to a medical shop to buy medicine but then collapsed. He was taken to the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Hospital by police where he was declared dead on arrival.

The doctors told the police that the deceased, later identified as Nitin alias Chela, had stab wounds on his chest and right arm.

The police said that during the investigation, it was learnt that the deceased was a vagabond of the area and was involved in 40 cases.

A case under Section 302 of the IPC was lodged and an investigation launched. CCTV footage was checked and local intelligence also gathered, and on the basis of this, police identified the accused, including three juveniles, involved in the matter.

Acting on tip off the police apprehended all the accused. The major was identified as Karan alias Mota.

The three juveniles were sent to child observation home while Mota was sent to judicial custody.

