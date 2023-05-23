Patna Police bust fake currency & liquor smuggling racket, arrest 2

Patna, May 23 A team of Sri Krishna Puri police station raided a multi-storey residential complex in Patna's upscale Boring road and arrested two persons in connection with running a fake currency and liquor smuggling racket.

The raid took place late Monday night.

The local police learnt that a liquor consignment was stored in a residential apartment named Raja Ram in the Boring road area. Accordingly, a team was constituted and raided one of the flats of Raja Ram apartment.

"There were six people present at the flat. When they saw the police, they tried to flee from the flat. One of the accused tried to break the window and jumped from there. He sustained a fracture in a leg and was arrested. We have also arrested another person from the spot while four others managed to escape," said Vidhan Chandra, SHO of Sri Krishna Puri police station, Patna.

"During the search operation, we have Rs 1.77 lakh fake notes in a denomination of Rs 500 and Rs 200. Besides, a large number of semi printed currency notes in a denomination of Rs 500, Rs 200 and Rs 100, a printer, a large number of currency papers and colours were also recovered from the flat," he said.

