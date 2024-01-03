Patna Sub Inspector Rashmi Ranjan Shot Himself With Service Pistol, Condition Critical

A shocking incident unfolded in Bihar's Patna early on Wednesday morning as Sub Inspector Rashmi Ranjan attempted suicide. The incident occurred in the police station area. Ranjan, a resident of Aurangabad in Maharashtra, was living alone in a rented house in Bihar's Patna. He shot at himself with his service pistol in his room; after knowing this, he was immediately admitted to the hospital. According to the doctor, his condition is said to be critical.

"A shooting was reported on Wednesday morning after he has been admitted to a private hospital for better treatment. As soon as information about this was received, the Senior Superintendent of Police and local police officers reached the hospital," said SDPO Sushil Kumar in a video shared by Patna Police on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Patna Police on Suicide Attempt

Ranjan, originally from Shri Krishna Nagar Ahri Aurangabad, is currently posted in the Patna district. Information from family members indicates that the sub-inspector had been under depression for the last 10 to 15 days. The cause of tension is said to be his involvement in a case in his village. This stress is believed to be the reason he shot himself in the morning, according to SDPO. The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter.