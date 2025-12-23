Patna welcomes Nitin Nabin with a massive BJP roadshow, city traffic comes to standstill

Patna, Dec 23 After assuming charge as the BJP’s National Working President, senior BJP leader Nitin Nabin arrived in Patna for the first time on Tuesday, receiving a grand welcome from party leaders and thousands of supporters.

At Patna Airport, BJP Bihar State President Sanjay Saraogi welcomed Nitin Nabin by presenting him with a garland made of makhana (fox nuts), while Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary honoured him with a shawl and a bouquet.

Several senior leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, Mangal Pandey, Dilip Jaiswal, Rituraj Sinha, and Sanjeev Chaurasia, were also present to welcome Nabin.

Following his arrival, a massive roadshow was organised from Patna Airport to Miller High School Ground and the BJP state office. The convoy, accompanied by a sea of BJP workers carrying saffron flags, beating drums, and raising slogans, passed through major city routes.

Party leaders described the roadshow as a strong display of organisational unity, strength, and enthusiasm, particularly significant as Nitin Nabin assumed the national role at the age of 45.

However, the overwhelming turnout caused severe traffic congestion across Patna, especially on roads leading to the airport, where jams stretched for several km.

The situation became so intense that Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha, along with ministers Dilip Jaiswal and Mangal Pandey, and other leaders, were forced to step out of their vehicles and walk to the airport.

Special preparations were made at Miller High School Ground for a grand welcome ceremony. A large stage was erected, decorated with portraits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and the BJP National President JP Nadda.

Nitin Nabin will be formally felicitated, followed by addresses from senior party leaders, after which he will address party workers gathered from across Bihar.

The district administration has made extensive security arrangements for the event. Police personnel and magistrates have been deployed, and strict security checks have been enforced at all entry points to ensure the event proceeds peacefully and in an orderly manner.

