Pay more for keeping cows, dogs in Lucknow

Lucknow, Sep 19 People in Lucknow will have to pay 16 times more for keeping cows as pets, while the licence fee for the dogs has also been doubled.

The Executive Committee (EC) of Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has approved proposals to increase the pet licence fees.

As per the officials, owners will have to pay Rs 500 for keeping a cow.

Earlier, the fee was Rs 31 that had not been revised for 34 years.

Last year, the revenue collected from cow owners in the city was Rs 2,571.

Similarly, dog owners will now have to pay Rs 1,000 annually.

