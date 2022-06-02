Peacock rescued from 50 ft deep borewell in Taj city

Agra, June 2 In a rare incident, Wildlife SOS rushed to the rescue of a peacock trapped in an open borewell in Gangaura village located in Tajganj, Agra.

Upon an on-site medical check-up, the bird was safely released back into the wilderness.

Inhabitants of Gangaura village in Agra came across a peacock trapped in a 50-feet-deep open borewell. On spotting the stranded bird, one of the concerned villagers immediately informed the Wildlife SOS team on its 24-hour rescue helpline (+91 9917109666), which works round-the-clock to rescue urban wildlife in distress.

Responding to the distress call, the Wildlife SOS Rapid Response Unit in Agra swiftly reached the location. It took the two-member team nearly an hour to safely extricate the peacock from the borewell.

An on-site medical examination was conducted, after which the bird was declared fit and was released back into its natural habitat.

Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO, Wildlife SOS said: "The Indian peafowl (Pavo cristatus) is protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. The Wildlife SOS Rapid Response Unit works round-the-clock to provide relief to distressed animals such as this peacock."

Baiju Raj M.V Director-Conservation Projects, Wildlife SOS said: "Such deep borewells can sometimes become life-threatening for wild animals. In this case, our rescue team had to exercise extreme caution to ensure that the peacock was extricated safely. We also want to thank the local villagers who immediately sprang into action and alerted our helpline."

The NGO rescued two more peacocks from Garhi Raddu, Devri Road and Gopal Pura in Jaura Katra.

