People from across the country start New Year at a spiritual note

People in different parts of the country on Saturday started the new year on a spiritual note.

Devotees on Saturday took holy dip in the holy 'Sarovar' at Golden Temple in Amritsar and offered prayers on the first day of the new year.

The New year's celebration fervor came from Bihar wherein devotees offered prayers at Mahavir Mandir in Patna. People were seen standing in long queues waiting for their turn to perform rituals.

Priests from Madhya Pradesh also performed 'Bhasma Aarti' at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain.

Varanasi welcomed 2022 in a traditional manner with Vedic rituals.

The style of welcoming the new year at Assi Ghat in Varanasi was traditional as well as Vedic. People welcomed the new year by chanting 'Veda Mantras' and performing 'Yagya'.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on the first day of 2022 on Saturday and expressed hope that the New Year will bring an abundance of joy and good health to everyone.

( With inputs from ANI )

