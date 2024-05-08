'People In East Look Like Chinese, South Indians Like Africans': Sam Pitroda's Racist Slur Sparks Controversy

In the midst of continuing scrutiny over the Congress party's position on inheritance tax, Sam Pitroda, Chairman of Indian Overseas Congress, has reignited controversy with his remarks on India's diversity. Pitroda's comments, in which he highlighted regional physical resemblances, asserting that people in the South "look like Africans and those in the East looks like Arabs and those in the East look like Chinese."

Praising India as a beacon of democracy on the global stage, Sam Pitroda highlighted the nation's resilience, noting that its people have thrived in a harmonious environment for 75 years. He said the ability of individuals to coexist peacefully, albeit with occasional disputes, as a testament to India's enduring democratic ethos.

Pitroda, in an interview, while reflecting upon the democracy in India said, "We have survived 75 years in a very happy environment where people could live together, leaving aside few fights here and there. We could hold a country together as diverse as India, where people on east look like Chinese, people on West look like Arab, people on North look like white and maybe people on South look like Africans." He further added that the people of India respect different languages, religion, food and customs which varies from region to region. "That's the India that I believe in, where everybody has a place and everybody compromises little bit," he said.

Previously, Sam Pitroda stirred controversy when he discussed the concept of inheritance tax prevalent in America, suggesting that such issues would warrant discussion in India as well.

