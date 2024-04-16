People in TN tired of Dravidian parties: BJP President Nadda

Chennai, April 16 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President J P Nadda on Tuesday said that people in Tamil Nadu are tired of the Dravidian parties and they want a change.

“People in Tamil Nadu are looking for a change. They are tired of both the Dravidian parties DMK and AIADMK. This change will come after the Lok Sabha elections with the BJP’s victory,” J P Nadda said while addressing an election rally in Paramkudi in favour of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O.Panneerselvam (OPS).

Nadda said that people who traditionally voted for the Dravidian parties are irked by the corrupt practices and maladministration in Tamil Nadu over the past five decades.

“The country had moved forward in every sphere and the Central government’s plan is to take the Indian economy to the top three at the global level and this could be achieved only by PM Modi,” the BJP President said.

He said that the goal of 400 plus seats for the BJP and its allies in the ensuing elections would become a reality on June 4.

He said that the opponents of the BJP will not be able to stop the victory for the BJP and its alliance partners in Tamil Nadu.

J P Nadda said that the slogan, “We Want Modi” is reverberating in Tamil Nadu.

He said that OPS is a veteran politician and a former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and called upon the people of Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency to elect him.

OPS in his speech thanked the BJP president and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving him an opportunity to contest from Ramanathapuram.

He promised that if elected, he would settle in Ramanathapuram and be accessible to the people and added that there would be a total transformation of the constituency for the better.

