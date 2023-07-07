People line up in heavy rain to welcome PM Modi in UP's Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 7 : People lined up in heavy rain in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier today PM Modi flew down from Chhattisgarh's Raipur to Gorakhpur Airport, where he was received by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

PM Modi attended the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of the Gandhi Peace Prize 2021 awardee, publisher Gita Press here and also flagged off the Vande Bharat Express train in Gorakhpur.

After the inauguration of the Vande Bharat Express train the students and locals travelling on the train expressed their happiness at meeting PM Modi.

Speaking toa student of Kendriya Vidyalaya said, "I feel great after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Every child has a dream to meet PM Modi. Not everyone gets the opportunity to meet PM but I feel blessed after meeting him."

"PM Modi come to us and greeted us and he asked whether someone has water, food or not. He felt like a family member. In a family manner, he met us. It felt like our inspiration is our in front of us. I never thought in my dream that I will ever meet him, but today my dream come true, Aditi Sharma, a student of Bal Vidya Mandir said.

Vidhushi Srivastav, a student of KV said, "PM Modi was very frank with us and talked with us. He created a very joyous environment and talked to each and every student very nicely. We used to watch him on TV and today we met him."

Meanwhile, the people outside the supporters of PM Modi expressed their joy at his participation in the centenary celebration of Gita Press.

"I felt very good after PM Modi delivered his speech. It is a proud moment for the people of Gorakhpur that we are connected with the roots of Gita Press," one of the party workers added.

PM Modi earlier said that Gita Press is the only printing press in the world, which is not just an organization but a living faith. Gita Press is not just a printing press but a temple to crores of people

He said Gita Press was conferred with Gandhi Peace Prize and said that "On the occasion of Gita Press completing its 100 years, our government has conferred Gita Press with Gandhi Peace Prize."

"The spiritual light that illuminated here in the form of Gita Press in 1923, today its light is guiding the entire humanity," he said.

Prime Minister said that Gita Press is also proof that when your objectives are pure, your values are pure then success becomes synonymous with you.

Established in 1923, Gita Press is one of the world's largest publishers, having published 41.7 crore books in 14 languages, including 16.21 crore Shrimad Bhagvad Gitas.

PM Modi's tour of four states including Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, and Rajasthan will conclude on Saturday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor