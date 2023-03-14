Pleasant weather with bright sunshine in J&K during next 24 hours

Srinagar, March 14 Weather was mainly clear in J&K during the last 24 hours as the MeT office said on Tuesday that pleasant weather with bright sunshine is expected during the next 24 hours.

"Pleasant weather with bright sunshine is expected in J&K during the next 24 hours," an official of the Meteorological (MeT) department said.

Srinagar had 5.3, Pahalgam minus 0.4 and Gulmarg 0.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Drass town had minus 9.1, Kargil minus 3.9 and Leh minus 4.2 as the minimum temperature.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor