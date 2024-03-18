PM Modi Accuses Congress of Turning Telangana into a Cash Machine for Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took on the opposition over corruption and dynastic politics and said that they have been involved in the country’s “biggest scams.”Addressing a rally in Jagtial on Monday, PM Modi said that the biggest festival of democracy begins and on May 13, and the voters of Telangana will script history.PM Modi “guaranteed” the people of Telangana that he would take action against those involved in looting the people of the state. “I guarantee the people of Telangana that those who have deceived you will not be spared. Parivarvadi parties only want to form governments to benefit from it, not to uplift the people. Be it 2G scam, the National Herald scam, the Bofors scam, or the Fodder scam… Behind every big scam, there lies a Parivarvadi party,” he added. Continuing his attack, PM Modi said that Telangana sees it now that BRS and Congress are partners in crime. “Telangana sees it now that BRS and Congress are partners in crime. Congress does not condemn the scams of BRS. It does not question BRS about the Kaleshwaram project… On the other hand, BRS is not asking Congress about the fulfilment of commitments, based on which it secured a mandate. BRS and Congress are covering for each other. And, when an inquiry is set on both parties, they start hurling abuses at Modi,” the PM said.

The Prime Minister further asserted that Congress crushed the dreams of Telangana, while BRS misused people’s faith.“Congress crushed the dreams of Telangana, while BRS misused people’s faith. For 10 years, after its formation, Telangana was ruthlessly looted by BRS. And now, Congress has made Telangana its ‘personal ATM’. It uses people’s hard-earned money to fund its divisive policies. Congress, which once used to put corruption allegations on BRS, now gives it a supporting ‘hand’,” he said.The Prime Minister urged the people to show faith in the BJP during the Lok Sabha elections.“Had we been in power in Telangana, it would have assisted us in the development of Telangana. Your rage at BRS was evident in the Vidhan Sabha elections. Now, keep the rage alive and ensure the BJP’s victory in the Lok Sabha elections,” he said.PM Modi further highlighted the work done by his government and said that his government spent Rs 25,000 crore to build highways in Telangana.

“Our government spent Rs. 25,000 crore to build highways in Telangana. From independence till 2014, Telangana had only 2,500 km of national highways. Whereas, the BJP, in a mere 10 years, built 2,000 km of national highways in Telangana,” he added.The Prime Minister further said that people who wish to talk to him in Telugu can communicate with him with the help of technology“With the help of technology, I wish to talk to you in Telugu. But for this, you all will have to do one thing which is to check the Namo in Telugu site on X,” he added.There are 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana. The 17 constituencies in Telangana are Adilabad, Bhuvanagiri, Chevella, Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Mahabubnagar, Malkajgiri, Medak, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Peddapalle, Secunderabad, Warangal and Zahirabad.In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the BRS won nine of 17 seats, while the BJP and Congress bagged four and three seats, respectively.