PM Modi addresses 108th Indian Science Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today underlined the importance of women's involvement in scientific research and that the increasing participation of women is a reflection of the progress of society and science.

Underlining India's positional growth in Global Innovation Index the Prime Minister said, "Today India is among the top 3 nations in startups. Till 2015 we were at 81st place in the Global Innovation Index of 130 countries, but in 2022 we have reached 40th place."

Asserting the importance of science in making India Atmanirbhar PM Modi said that the efforts of Science can bear fruit only when they go from labs to land."Today, the country's thinking is not only that women should be empowered through science, but science should also be empowered with the participation of women," the Prime Minister said in his virtual address to the 108th Indian Science Congress (ISC).PM Modi said that the aim is to give new impetus to science and research. He pointed out that the efforts of science can bear fruit only when they are taken from labs to the land.