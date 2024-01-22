PM Modi Announces "Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana" after Ayodhya Ceremony - Details Inside

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared the launch of the "Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana," an initiative aimed at harnessing electricity through solar energy. The announcement came following the prime minister's participation in the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Expressing his resolve, PM Modi shared on social platform X, "All the devotees of the world always get energy from the light of Suryavanshi Lord Shri Ram. Today, on the auspicious occasion of consecration in Ayodhya, my resolution got further strengthened that the people of India should have their own solar rooftop system on the roof of their houses."

"The first decision I have taken after returning from Ayodhya is that our government will launch “Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana” with the target of installing rooftop solar on 1 crore houses. This will not only reduce the electricity bill of the poor and middle class, but will also make India self-reliant in the energy sector," he added.

सूर्यवंशी भगवान श्री राम के आलोक से विश्व के सभी भक्तगण सदैव ऊर्जा प्राप्त करते हैं।



आज अयोध्या में प्राण-प्रतिष्ठा के शुभ अवसर पर मेरा ये संकल्प और प्रशस्त हुआ कि भारतवासियों के घर की छत पर उनका अपना सोलर रूफ टॉप सिस्टम हो।



अयोध्या से लौटने के बाद मैंने पहला निर्णय लिया है कि… pic.twitter.com/GAzFYP1bjV — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 22, 2024

PM Modi shared images of discussions with officials regarding the scheme, emphasizing the government's commitment to sustainable and clean energy solutions.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister presided over the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The ceremony, attended by over 7,000 invitees, including dignitaries from various fields, marked a historic moment for India. PM Modi expressed optimism about India's future, stating, "This is India's time, and India is going to move forward. After waiting for centuries, we have reached here. We all have waited for this era, this period. Now we will not stop. We will continue to reach the heights of development."

Modi also expressed gratitude to the Indian judiciary for its role in settling the decades-old dispute surrounding the construction of the Ram temple. He acknowledged the temple's construction as an embodiment of justice accomplished through fair means.

The prime minister highlighted the nationwide enthusiasm, with processions and cleanliness campaigns in temples, emphasizing the collective celebration of this historic event across India, including small villages.