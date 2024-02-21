PM Modi Condoles the Demise of Legendary Radio Presenter and Voice of 'Geetmala' Ameen Sayani

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences on Wednesday following the demise of Ameen Sayani, the legendary voice behind 'Binaca Geetmala' and renowned radio personality. Sayani, aged 91, passed away on Tuesday night after suffering a heart attack. Prime Minister Modi paid tribute to Sayani's contributions to Indian broadcasting, noting the charm and warmth of his golden voice that endeared him to generations.

"Shri Ameen Sayani Ji’s golden voice on the airwaves had a charm and warmth that endeared him to people across generations. Through his work, he played an important role in revolutionising Indian broadcasting and nurtured a very special bond with his listeners. Saddened by his passing away. Condolences to his family, admirers, and all radio lovers. May his soul rest in peace," wrote PM Modi on social media.

Sayani was rushed to H N Reliance Hospital in South Mumbai on Tuesday evening after complaining of chest pain. Despite efforts to revive him, he succumbed to the heart attack around 7:00 pm, as per reports.

Ameen Sayani's Illustrious Career and Early Life

Born in Mumbai on December 21, 1932, Ameen Sayani hailed from a multilingual family. His creative journey began at the age of 13 when he started writing for his mother Kulsum Sayani's fortnightly journal 'Rehbar.' Simultaneously, he showcased his broadcasting talent in English at the young age of 13, participating in children's programs on the English service of All India Radio Bombay.

Sayani faced initial rejection when attempting to present in Hindustani due to a slight Gujarati accent in his voice. However, fate took a turn when the ban on Hindi songs by the then Minister for Information and Broadcasting, B V Keskar, led to the rise of Radio Ceylon. Sayani found his breakthrough, hosting the iconic 'Binaca Geetmala' on Radio Ceylon from December 1952, a groundbreaking show that captivated listeners for an astounding 42 years until 1994.

Since 1951, Ameen Sayani contributed significantly to Indian broadcasting, producing and presenting over 54,000 radio programs and 19,000 spots/jingles across All India Radio (AIR), AIR's Commercial Service (since 1970), and various foreign stations. His extraordinary achievement has been duly recognized in the Limca Book of Records.

Farewell to a Legend

Ameen Sayani's unmistakable voice and signature introduction, "Namaste behno aur bhaiyon, main aapka dost Ameen Sayani bol raha hoon," left an indelible mark on the hearts of listeners, evoking nostalgia for an era gone by. As the news of his passing reverberates, fans and admirers fondly recall the enduring legacy of a man who not only transformed Indian broadcasting but also maintained a special bond with his audience.