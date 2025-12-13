PM Modi hails BJP’s Thiruvananthapuram breakthrough as watershed moment in Kerala politics

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 13 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday described the BJP-led NDA’s victory in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation as a “watershed moment” in Kerala’s political history, underlining the growing acceptance of the party’s development narrative in a state long dominated by the Left and the Congress.

The BJP-led NDA has touched the halfway mark, winning 50 seats in the newly expanded 101-member Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, firmly establishing itself as the single-largest political force. In one ward at Vizhinjam, the polls were postponed due to the death of a candidate.

According to the final tally, the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front has secured 29 seats, while the Congress-led United Democratic Front has won 19 seats. Two seats have gone to the Independents. The result marks a dramatic shift in the political balance of the capital city, long considered a Left bastion.

In a message posted after the results, PM Modi thanked the people of Thiruvananthapuram for their mandate and said the verdict reflected a clear belief that Kerala’s development aspirations could be addressed only by the BJP.

"My gratitude to the people across Kerala who voted for BJP and NDA candidates in the local body polls in the state. Kerala is fed up of UDF and LDF. They see NDA as the only option that can deliver on good governance and build a Viksit Keralam with opportunities for all," he said

“The mandate the BJP-NDA got in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation is a watershed moment in Kerala’s politics,” the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister’s remarks come after the BJP emerged as the single largest party in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, marking the first time the party has achieved such a breakthrough in the State capital’s civic body.

The result is being seen as a major political milestone for the BJP in Kerala, where it has traditionally struggled to convert vote share into power at the local level.

PM Modi said the people were convinced that the BJP’s development vision was best suited to meet Kerala’s future needs. “The people are certain that the development aspirations of the State can only be addressed by our Party,” he said.

Assuring continued engagement, the Prime Minister said the BJP would work towards accelerating the growth of Thiruvananthapuram and improving the “Ease of Living” for its residents.

"My gratitude to all hardworking BJP Karyakartas who have worked among the people, which has ensured a spectacular result in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. Today is a day to recall the work and struggles of generations of Karyakartas in Kerala, who worked at the grassroots, which ensured today’s result became a reality. Our Karyakartas are our strength and we are proud of them!," PM Modi further said.

On Sunday, the state BJP unit is leading a victory ride through the state capital city on an open vehicle, parading all the winning 50 councilors of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.

