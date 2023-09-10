PM Modi hands over gavel of G20 presidency to Brazil President, proposes virtual summit in November

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called an end Sunday to the G20 summit in New Delhi by passing on a ceremonial gavel to Brazil, which will take the bloc's presidency. Brazil will formally assume the G20 Presidency on December 1 this year. PTI reported.

"I congratulate Brazilian President and my friend Lula da Silva and hand over the gavel of Presidency," PM Modi said minutes before the New Delhi G20 Summit concluded.

PM Modi on Sunday proposed a virtual session of the G20 around the end of November to take stock of the suggestions and decisions made at the leaders' summit that concluded here on Sunday.

Earlier Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva handed over saplings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of Session 3 of the G20 Summit. While Indonesia held the G20 presidency last year, Brazil will hold the presidency after India. India took over the G20 presidency on December 1 last year at the G20 Summit at Bali in Indonesia and will continue to hold it till the end of November.

The Prime Minister noted that India's presidency of G20 would officially continue till November 30 and over two-and-half months were left for its tenure as the head of the grouping, PTI reported.

"In the last two days, you have put forward your views, given suggestions and a number of proposals have been put forward. It is our responsibility that the suggestions that have come forth are closely looked upon as to how they can be speeded up," PM Modi said.

"It is my proposal that we hold another session of the G20 virtually in November- end. In that session, we can review the issues that have been agreed upon during this summit. Our teams will share the details of it with all of view. I hope all of you will join this (session)," he added.