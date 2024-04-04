PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah to campaign in J&K

Jammu, April 4 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election rally in the Kathua-Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency in J&K on April 12.

Senior BJP leader and Minister of State (PMO) Jitendra Singh is seeking re-election from this constituency for the third time. Congress has fielded Chaudhary Lal Singh against the BJP in the constituency.

To garner support for the BJP candidate, PM Modi will address a rally in Udhampur town on April 12.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a rally in the Jammu-Reasi Lok Sabha constituency on April 9.

Jugal Kishore Sharma of the BJP is seeking re-election from the Jammu-Reasi constituency for the third time. Raman Bhalla of the Congress party is opposing Sharma in this constituency.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address a rally at Kathua on April 10. And, former Union Minister Shahnawaz Hussain will address a rally at Doda on April 13.

Kathua-Udhampur constituency goes to vote on April 19 while the Jammu-Reasi constituency will vote on April 26.

