PM Modi interacts with Varanasi BJP workers through NaMo app, discusses women empowerment, farmers' welfare

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with the BJP workers of his parliamentary constituency Varanasi through his NaMo app and discussed issues like restoration of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, women empowerment, farmers' welfare, etc.

Interacting with the BJP workers, he spoke about people of Varanasi getting benefits from central government schemes.

The Prime Minister during his interaction with a booth president appealed to the booth workers to continuously make the farmers aware of the various welfare schemes by the central government.

"We have started various schemes for farmers like farmers trains, vaccinating the animal's campaign and opening several dairies. I want all the BJP workers to make farmers aware of all these schemes. Tell farmers about organic farming. It is very important to tell the farmers about natural farming. Upgrade farmers about the ways to lessen the cost incurred on farming."

While talking to another booth president about women empowerment, he asked the BJP workers to link more and more women with self-help groups and modes of digital payments.

Talking about Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, the Prime Minister said, "Through the project, the poor people in the area have been benefitted, they have got employment."

He asked the booth workers to make more and more people do small donations in the ongoing micro-donation campaign on Namo App.

The Prime Minister asked to contribute to the 'Kamal Push', a section on the Namo App that talks about the 'inspiring' BJP workers.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor