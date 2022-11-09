PM Modi lauds new era of medical education in J-K

By ANI | Published: November 9, 2022 12:06 AM 2022-11-09T00:06:20+5:30 2022-11-09T05:40:02+5:30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the new era of medical education in Jammu and Kashmir. The Prime Minister ...

PM Modi lauds new era of medical education in J-K | PM Modi lauds new era of medical education in J-K

PM Modi lauds new era of medical education in J-K

Next

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the new era of medical education in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Prime Minister hailed the government's decision to grant 265 DNB Post-Graduate medical seats across 20 district Government hospitals and said that it is a significant effort to empower the youth and further medical infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sharing a tweet by Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya, the Prime Minister tweeted; "This is an important effort to empower the youth and further medical infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir!"

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Dnb post-graduate Dnb post-graduate Union minister of health and family welfare Narendra Modi Narendra modi modi Bjp national general secretary organization Narendra mod Bharatiya cha parishad