PM Modi lauds new era of medical education in J-K

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the new era of medical education in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Prime Minister hailed the government's decision to grant 265 DNB Post-Graduate medical seats across 20 district Government hospitals and said that it is a significant effort to empower the youth and further medical infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sharing a tweet by Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya, the Prime Minister tweeted; "This is an important effort to empower the youth and further medical infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir!"

( With inputs from ANI )

