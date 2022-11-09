PM Modi lauds new era of medical education in J-K
By ANI | Published: November 9, 2022 12:06 AM 2022-11-09T00:06:20+5:30 2022-11-09T05:40:02+5:30
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the new era of medical education in Jammu and Kashmir.
The Prime Minister hailed the government's decision to grant 265 DNB Post-Graduate medical seats across 20 district Government hospitals and said that it is a significant effort to empower the youth and further medical infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir.
Sharing a tweet by Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya, the Prime Minister tweeted; "This is an important effort to empower the youth and further medical infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir!"
( With inputs from ANI )
