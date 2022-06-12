PM Modi personifies true essence of democracy: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi personifies the true essence of democracy, wherein a common man from a humble background can rise to the highest echelons on the basis of sheer merit and people's popular support.

Addressing a meeting in Majalta town in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, Singh said, "The true essence of democracy is that whenever a new child is born, regardless of whatever is the social or economic status or lineage of the household, the mother should have the confidence to dream that in a democratic order, even her child has the opportunity to achieve the highest position in hierarchy. If that be so, Modi's rise to the position of Prime Minister restored the faith of common people in the democratic strength and the values of India. At the same time, it also marked the end of dynasticism that had resulted in family rule of successive generations at the Centre."

He said that the public welfare schemes and programmes introduced by PM Modi during the last eight years for the benefit of deprived sections of society are in fact redemption of six decades of struggle by BJP for establishing a governance system based on the principle of "Appeasement to None Justice to All".

"Soon after taking over as Prime Minister, Modi had committed himself to the service of the poor and equitable development of the neglected sections and regions of the country. Looking back today, one can evidently say that he has walked the talk," he added.

Pointing out another striking feature of PM Modi's welfare schemes, the Union Minister said that they have sought to introduce a new culture and a new political culture in the country.

"The benefits like Ujjawala Scheme and PM AwasYojana reached the neediest, regardless of caste, creed and religion or even the political affiliation or vote bank consideration," he said.

As far Udhampur-Kathua-DodaLok Sabha constituency, Singh said that not only national level projects like Devika River Project and PakalDul Hydro Power Project were initiated, several of the stalled projects like Shahpur-Kandi project and Rattle project were introduced.

"At the same time, North India's first Industrial Biotech Park, the first Express Corridor from Katra to Delhi were initiated and rare in a single constituency that got three government Medical Colleges," he added.

On the occasion, pamphlets were also distributed highlighting 75 major development projects initiated in Udhampur-Kathua-DodaLok Sabha constituency during the last eight years.

Singh also addressed a booth-level meeting and visited a Dalit family during the visit.

He was accompanied by BJP Jammu and Kashmir Vice President Pawan Khajuria and local Sarpanches, Panches and PRIs.

( With inputs from ANI )

