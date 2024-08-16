PM Modi Receives Call from Muhammad Yunus, Assured Safety and Protection of Hindus and Minorities in Bangladesh

August 16, 2024

Minister Narendra Modi received a call from Bangladesh's interim government chief, Muhammad Yunus, on Friday, August 16, 2024. During the call, the leaders discussed the current situation in Bangladesh. Modi reiterated India’s support for a democratic, stable, and peaceful Bangladesh. He was assured by Yunus of the protection and safety of Hindus and other minorities in the country. 

On X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi wrote, "Received a telephone call from Professor Muhammad Yunus, @ChiefAdviserGoB. Exchanged views on the prevailing situation. Reiterated India's support for a democratic, stable, peaceful, and progressive Bangladesh. He assured protection, safety, and security of Hindus and all minorities in Bangladesh."

 

