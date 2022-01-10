PM Modi sends 100 pairs of jute footwear for Kashi Vishwanath Dham workers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent 100 pairs of jute footwear for those working at Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, sources in the government informed on Monday.

According to governments sources, PM Modi has been deeply involved with Kashi Vishwanath Dham and keeps a tab on all issues and developments in Varanasi.

They stated that the Prime Minister recently found out that most people working at Kashi Vishwanath Dham had to work barefoot because it is forbidden to wear footwear made with leather or rubber in the temple premises.

These include priests, people performing Seva, security guards, sanitation workers and other workers in the temple.

Sources said he immediately got 100 pairs of jute footwear procured and sent these over to Kashi Vishwanath Dham so that those performing their duties don't have to stay bare-footed in the chilling cold.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last month inaugurated phase 1 of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham project in Varanasi.

Before inaugurating the project, in his Lok Sabha constituency, the Prime Minister had greeted the labourers who were involved in the construction of the project with flowers.

PM Modi along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also had lunch with the workers involved in the construction work of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor.

( With inputs from ANI )

