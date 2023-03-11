PM Modi to address post-budget webinar on 'Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman' today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the post-budget webinar on 'PM Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman (PM VIKAS)' at 10 am today.

"In a short while from now, at 10 AM, the Prime Minister will speak on how this year's Budget gives great importance to skilling and the opportunities it will create for the people," Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet.

According to the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, it is part of a series of 12 post-budget webinars being organised by the Government of India to seek ideas and suggestions for effective implementation of the initiatives announced in the Union Budget.

'PM Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman (PM VIKAS)' aims at improving the quality, scale and reach of products/services of artisans/craftspeople by integrating them with the domestic and global value chains.

The webinar will have four breakout sessions covering the following themes -- Access to affordable finance, including incentives for digital transactions and social security, Advanced skill training and access to modern tools and technology, Marketing support for linkages with domestic and global markets and Structure of the scheme, identification of beneficiaries and implementation framework.

Besides Ministers and Secretaries of the concerned Central Government Ministries, a host of stakeholders drawn from the industry, artisans, financial institutions, experts, entrepreneurs and associations along with officials of State governments and attached offices of the Ministries of MSME and Textiles would attend these webinars and contribute through suggestions for better implementation of the budgetary announcement.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor