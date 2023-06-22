PM Modi to be chief guest at valedictory ceremony of DU's centenary celebrations

New Delhi [India], June 22 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the valedictory ceremony of the University of Delhi's centenary celebrations on June 30, the university announced on Thursday.

"Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Sh. Narendra Modi ji will be the chief guest of the program on this occasion. Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, will be the guest of honour on the occasion. Giving information about the program," University's PRO Anoop Lather said on Thursday.

The Valedictory Ceremony will be organized in the Multipurpose Hall of the Sports Complex of the University of Delhi.

Significantly, the University of Delhi was established in the year 1922 on May 1.

All through the last year, the university organised the centenary year celebrations on the completion of hundred years of its establishment.

The inaugural Ceremony of its centenary celebration was organized on May 1, 2022, in which M Venkaiah Naidu, the then Vice President of India was the Chief Guest and Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship was the Guest of Honour.

