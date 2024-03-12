PM Modi To Flag Off 2nd Mumbai-Ahmedabad Route Vande Bharat Express Today

The bustling Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central route is set to welcome a second Vande Bharat Express on Tuesday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually flagging off the semi high-speed luxurious train, as announced by Western Railway (WR) officials. As per a release from WR, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the maiden journey of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central superfast train, alongside the extension of the Ahmedabad-Jamnagar Vande Bharat Express up to Okha, through a video conferencing session at 9 am.

Booking for the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express will start at PRS (passenger reservation system) counters and on the IRCTC website the same day and regular services will commence on March 13, the officials said. The upcoming superfast train will comprise air-conditioned chair cars and executive chair coaches, ensuring comfortable travel for passengers. It is designed to cover the distance of over 500 kilometers between the two cities in less than 6 hours. This marks the second Vande Bharat Express operating between these bustling commercial hubs, following the initial launch in 2022. Presently, the Western Railway network hosts five Vande Bharat trains, boasting world-class passenger amenities and advanced safety features. Among them is the Gandhinagar Capital-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express, which commenced operations on September 30, 2022, passing through Ahmedabad.

The new Vande Bharat Express will run six days a week (except on Sundays) and halt at Vadodara, Surat, Vapi, and Borivali (in sububran Mumbai) stations in both directions. It will leave Ahmedabad at 6:10 am and arrive at Mumbai Central at 11:35 am. In the return direction, it will depart from Mumbai Central at 3:55 pm and reach Ahmedabad at 9:25 pm. The existing Vande Bharat Express departs from Mumbai Central at 6 am and reaches Gandhinagar at 12.25 pm. In the return journey, the first train leaves Gandhinagar at 2.05 pm and reaches Mumbai Central at 8.25 pm.