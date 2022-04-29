PM Modi to host Sikh delegation at his residence today

By ANI | Published: April 29, 2022 11:18 AM2022-04-29T11:18:30+5:302022-04-29T11:25:02+5:30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday informed that he will be hosting a Sikh delegation at his residence on Friday.

PM Modi to host Sikh delegation at his residence today | PM Modi to host Sikh delegation at his residence today

PM Modi to host Sikh delegation at his residence today

Next

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday informed that he will be hosting a Sikh delegation at his residence on Friday.

The Prime Minister will also address the gathering at 5:30 pm today.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "This evening, I will be hosting a Sikh delegation at my residence. The group includes people from different walks of life. I will also be addressing the gathering at around 5:30 PM. Do watch..."

Earlier in the month of March, Prime Minister met a group of eminent Sikh personalities and intellectuals which the Sikh delegation described as "like a hug" to the community.

The interaction between PM Modi and the Sikh delegation was held on diverse topics like farmer welfare, youth empowerment, drug-free society, National Educational Policy, skilling, employment, technology, and Punjab's overall development trajectory.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :TwitterNarendra ModiTwitter twitterTwitter sevaTwitter cmoTwitter inc.Twitter incTwitter ceoNarendra modi modiBjp national general secretary organization