PM Modi to inaugurate new parliament building on May 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the multi-billion dollar new Parliament building formally by the end of this month. According to a report by New18, Modi could inaugurate the new sansad on 26 May, the same day when he took the oath of Prime Minister's office nine years ago in 2014.

Built at a cost of ₹970 crore, the forthcoming Monsoon session is likely to be held in the new building in July.

Over a month ago, Prime Minister Modi went on a surprise visit to the building. With Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, Modi spent over an hour at the upcoming complex and inspected various works. The prime minister observed the faculties coming up at both Houses of Parliament and interacted with the construction workers and the officials, sources added.The PM laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building in 2020. In September 2021, he visited the site of the new complex and interacted with the workers present there.As he laid the foundation stone, Modi said, “The need was felt for a new Parliament building for years. 21st century India needs a new Parliament complex. The old building fulfilled the needs of the country, the new Parliament building will fulfil the country’s aspirations.”