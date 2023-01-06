PM Modi transformed Congress's 'Look East Policy' into 'Act East Policy': Amit Shah in Manipur

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday came down heavily on Congress and said that the slogan for North-East was "Look East", which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed to "Act East" and added that the BJP freed Manipur from terrorism.

"Earlier, the Congres' slogan for North-East was 'Look East', which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed to 'Act East'. We transformed Congress's 'Look East Policy' into 'Act East Policy'. We do what we promise," said Amit Shah as he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several development projects in Manipur.

Shah has laid the foundation stone of Rs 1,400 crore in the state.

He claimed that under the leadership of PM Modi, the northeast, especially Manipur, has become insurgency-free. He also said that PM Modi has increased the connectivity (both aerial and road) among the northeastern states.

"We had promised to make Manipur free from terrorism, today Manipur is completely free from terrorism and is walking on the path of development under the leadership of PM Modi and CM N Biren Singh," Shah said while addressing the public.

Lauding the work of the party in the past 8 years he said that the BJP government has worked hard towards the development of the state and invested Rupees 3.45 lakh crore for several development projects.

"In just 8 years, PM Modi has visited Manipur 51 times and has invested Rs 3.45 lakh crore for various development projects. This is a proud moment for all of us," Shah said.

He also said that India's first sports university of 325 acres and Olympians Park is being constructed in Manipur which will inspire the youth of the state.

He claimed that under Biren's leadership, citizens of the state are getting benefits under various schemes like Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana etc.

"Manipur, which used to be the hub for insurgency and terrorism, is now been seen as the hub of hope, peace and stability," Amit Shah said.

Amit Shah also unveil a 165 feet long Tiranga, the tallest in North East at the historic 'Azad Hind Fauj' headquarters in Moirang, where Netaji's INA hoisted the Tiranga in 1944.

"Immensely proud to unveil a 165 feet long Tiranga, the tallest in North East at the historic 'Azad Hind Fauj' headquarters in Moirang, where Netaji's INA hoisted the Tiranga in 1944. The Tiranga will keep reminding us of the heroes of our freedom struggle and inspire the youth," tweeted Shah.

Underlining the commitment of the Modi government to honouring the true heroes, he said the Modi government is committed to honouring the true heroes of the Indian freedom struggle so that coming generations can know about their sacrifices.

"This is a befitting tribute to legendary Netaji Subash Babu, INA and all the brave hearts of Manipur, who fought for our Independence. Modi govt is committed to honouring the true heroes of the Indian freedom struggle so that coming generations can know about their sacrifices," tweeted Shah.

Earlier today, Shah and Biren Singh inaugurated Churachandpur Medical College in Churachandpur and hoisted 175 feet tall National flag at INA Headquarters in Moirang.

( With inputs from ANI )

