PM Modi Travels With School Students on India’s First Underwater Metro Train in Kolkata (Watch)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a significant endeavor during his 10-day tour across 12 states and union territories, inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for multiple projects valued at Rs 15,400 crore in Kolkata. This marks his second visit to West Bengal within just five days, underscoring the importance of the region in his agenda.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi travels with school students in India's first underwater metro train in Kolkata. pic.twitter.com/95s42MNWUS — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked a historic moment by inaugurating the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section of Kolkata Metro's East-West corridor, symbolizing India's inaugural foray into underwater Metro services. As per an official statement, the 4.8-kilometer stretch of the East-West Metro has been constructed at a cost of Rs 4,965 crore and boasts the deepest Metro station in India at Howrah, situated 30 meters below ground level. This corridor is poised to facilitate connectivity to vital areas including the IT hub Salt Lake Sector V. Prime Minister Narendra Modi travels with school students in India's first underwater metro train in Kolkata.