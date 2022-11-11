PM Modi unveils 108-feet high bronze statue of Bengaluru founder Nadaprabhu Kempegowda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday unveiled the "Statue of Prosperity", the 108-feet bronze statue of Bengaluru founder Nadaprabhu Kempegowda.

The state is being built to commemorate the contribution of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, the founder of the city, towards the growth of Bengaluru.

"Conceptualized and sculpted by Ram V Sutar of Statue of Unity fame, 98 tonnes of bronze and 120 tonnes of steel have gone into making this statue," PMO said.

The Prime Minister received a warm welcome in Bengaluru today.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi inaugurated the Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport at Bengaluru.

With the inauguration of T2, passenger handling capacity as well as counters for check-in and immigration will double, helping the people immensely.

Built at a cost of around Rs 5,000 crore, Terminal 2 will be able to handle around 5-6 crore passengers from the current capacity of 2.5 crore annually.

Terminal 2 is designed as a tribute to the Garden city of Bengaluru and the passenger experience is meant to be a "walk in the garden". Passengers will travel through 10,000+ sq mts of green walls, hanging gardens and outdoor gardens and these gardens have been made in India using indigenous technology.

This Airport has already established a benchmark in sustainability with 100 per cent usage of renewable energy across the campus. Terminal 2 has been created with sustainability principles woven into the design.

"The Airport has already established a benchmark in sustainability with 100 per cent usage of renewable energy across the campus. Terminal 2 has been created with sustainability principles woven into the design. Based on the sustainability initiatives, Terminal 2 will be the largest terminal in the world to be pre-certified platinum rating by US GBC (green building council) prior to commencing operations. The theme of 'Naurasa' unites all the commissioned artworks for Terminal 2. The artworks reflect the heritage and culture of Karnataka as well as the broader Indian ethos," the PMO said.

Overall, the design and architecture of Terminal 2 have been influenced by four guiding principles: Terminal in a garden, sustainability, technology and art and culture.

He also flagged off Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express and Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan Train at Kranthiveera Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) Railway Station in Bengaluru.

This is the fifth Vande Bharat Express train in the country and the first such train in South India.

"It will enhance connectivity between the industrial hub of Chennai and the Tech and Startup hub of Bengaluru and the famous tourist city of Mysuru," the PMO said.

Karnataka is the first state to take up this train under the Bharat Gaurav scheme in which the Government of Karnataka and the Ministry of Railways are working together to send pilgrims from Karnataka to Kashi.

"The pilgrims will be provided with comfortable stay and guidance for visiting Kashi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj," the PMO said.

The Prime Minister paid floral tributes to the statues of saint poet Kanakadasa and Maharshi Valmiki at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

( With inputs from ANI )

