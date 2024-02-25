PM Modi visits Beyt Dwarka temple in Gujarat ahead of project launches

Dwarka, Feb 25 Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and attended the groundbreaking ceremony for numerous projects in Gujarat's Jamnagar, Devbhumi Dwarka and Porbandar districts on Sunday.

Commencing his visit with a temple visit, the Prime Minister paid his respects at the revered Shri Beyt Dwarkadhish Mandir this morning, following his arrival in Jamnagar the previous day.

A small island off the coast of Dwarka and accessed via Okha is home to the temple of the same name and is believed to be the abode of Lord Krishna. The Prime Minister offered prayers here before addressing a large assembly of attendees.

A highlight of his visit was the inauguration of the Sudarshan Setu, previously known as the Signature Bridge. This engineering marvel, spanning 2.32 kilometers and including a 900-metre central double-span cable-stayed portion, connects the mainland of Okha with the island of Beyt Dwarka.

Constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 979 crore, the bridge features a four-lane road, 27.20 metres in width, with 2.50-metre wide footpaths on either side.

Besides this, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for projects valued at Rs 48,000 crore across various sectors such as healthcare, infrastructure, energy, and transportation.

PM Modi is set to unveil Gujarat’s first All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rajkot, along with virtual inauguration of four other AIIMS located in Mangalagiri (Andhra Pradesh), Bathinda (Punjab), Rae Bareli (Uttar Pradesh), and Kalyani (West Bengal).

On Saturday, Prime Minister Modi was greeted by a wave of supporters during a roadshow in Jamnagar. Enthusiastic crowds, waving saffron flags and chanting patriotic slogans welcomed him.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor