PM Modi Warns Against Dependence on AI Due to Laziness in Interaction with Bill Gates (Watch Video)

In a recent interaction between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and tech magnate Bill Gates, artificial intelligence (AI) took centre stage. Both leaders provided insightful perspectives on the new technology.

PM Modi said that it is important not to treat AI as a "magic tool." He cautioned that if AI is used as a shortcut due to laziness, it could result in grave injustices. He stressed the need for a balanced approach, suggesting that instead of complacency, there should be a spirit of healthy competition with AI.

"I should have a competition with ChatGPT and strive to go ahead of AI," said PM Modi. Bill Gates echoed similar sentiments, acknowledging the transformative power of AI while also acknowledging its limitations. He highlighted the dynamic nature of AI.

PM Narendra Modi and Bill Gates discuss how India sees AI. They also discuss Deepfake.



They also discussed the digital revolution in India, during which PM Modi told him about the ‘Namo Drone Didi’ scheme. The PM also narrated to him how AI was used during the 2023 G20 Summit, how his Hindi speech was translated into Tamil during the Kashi Tamil Sangamam event, and the use of AI in the NaMo App.

In his talk with Gates, the Prime Minister said, “…Historically, during the first and second industrial revolutions, we lagged behind because we were a colony. Now, in the midst of a fourth industrial revolution, the digital element is at its core.

"I am confident that India will gain a lot in this.” He also added, “AI is very important. Sometimes, I jokingly say that in our country, we call our mother ‘Aai’. Now I say that when a child is born, he says ‘Aai’ as well as AI as children have become so advanced,” said PM Modi.